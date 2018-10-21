Giant cave hall found down sinkhole

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Giant cave hall discovered down sinkhole in Guangxi, China
Chinese and British climbers have found a cave hall at the bottom of a 200-metre long sinkhole in Guangxi, China, state TV says.
The large cave hall is estimated to be 6.7 million cubic metres.
The team lowered themselves into the sinkhole using a single rope.
It is hoped the discovery will help geologists to understand the region better.
-
21 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-45931708/giant-cave-hall-discovered-down-sinkhole-in-guangxi-chinaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window