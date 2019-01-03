Chinese spacecraft lands on far side of Moon

Media player
China Moon mission: Spacecraft is first to land on far side
China's Chang'e-4 is the first spacecraft to successfully land on the far side of the Moon, and has sent back the first close-up pictures of the area's surface.
03 Jan 2019
