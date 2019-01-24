'My Chinese song went viral in China'
Christine Welch: How this American's Chinese song went viral in China

Christine Welch has been writing and singing in Mandarin Chinese for years, but got her big break when her song A Million Possibilities went viral.

Produced and edited by Tessa Wong. Filming and interview by Joyce Liu and Coco Feng.

