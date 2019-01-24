'My Chinese song went viral in China'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christine Welch: How this American's Chinese song went viral in China
Christine Welch has been writing and singing in Mandarin Chinese for years, but got her big break when her song A Million Possibilities went viral.
Produced and edited by Tessa Wong. Filming and interview by Joyce Liu and Coco Feng.
-
24 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-46955685/christine-welch-how-this-american-s-chinese-song-went-viral-in-chinaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window