Martial arts at China's new year TV gala

China's new year gala: Martial arts and patriotism
China's lunar new year gala is the most viewed TV programme around the globe.
This year the highlight was thousands of martial arts students dazzling the audience with their synchronised moves.
06 Feb 2019
