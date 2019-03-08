'Men call me a human sofa for travelling solo'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
International Women's Day: The Chinese women breaking stereotypes
To mark International Women's Day, three women in China speak about how they are challenging traditional gender expectations through independent travel, exploring sexuality or choosing not to have children.
-
08 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-47478958/international-women-s-day-the-chinese-women-breaking-stereotypesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window