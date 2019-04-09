HK activists defiant ahead of verdict
Nine activists who participated in the "Umbrella Movement" mass rallies of 2014 could be jailed for up to seven years after being convicted of public nuisance.

Figureheads of the group, including sociology professor Chan Kin-man and law professor Benny Tai, vowed to crowds of supporters as they awaited the court’s verdict that they would fight on.

