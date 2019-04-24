'We have to pay the cost for democracy'
Video

Benny Tai: Hong Kong jailed activist to 'come back stronger'

Benny Tai has been jailed for 16 months over his leading role in the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests of 2014.

Before he was sentenced he told BBC Chinese that while the movement didn't achieve its goals it did spark a "social awakening".

