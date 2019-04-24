Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Benny Tai: Hong Kong jailed activist to come back 'stronger'
Benny Tai has been jailed for 16 months over his leading role in the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests of 2014, and before he was sentenced he told the BBC that while the movement didn't achieve its goals it did spark a "social awakening".
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
24 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-48039954/benny-tai-hong-kong-jailed-activist-to-come-back-strongerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window