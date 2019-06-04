Media player
Tiananmen Square: The moment a student leader returns for the first time
Thirty years ago, Wang Zhixin helped lead a student protest that ended in violent bloodshed when the Chinese government sent tanks and soldiers into Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. He’s never been back until now.
04 Jun 2019
