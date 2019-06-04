Chinese dissident cartoonist revealed
After years of anonymity, one of China’s leading dissident cartoonists has revealed his identity to the BBC.

The Australia-based artist whose work satirises China’s one-party rule explains why, despite threats, he is choosing the 30th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy Tiananmen protests to reveal his identity.

