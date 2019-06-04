Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Badiucao: Chinese dissident cartoonist revealed
After years of anonymity, one of China’s leading dissident cartoonists has revealed his identity to the BBC.
The Australia-based artist whose work satirises China’s one-party rule explains why, despite threats, he is choosing the 30th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy Tiananmen protests to reveal his identity.
Video by: Danny Vincent, BBC Chinese
-
04 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-48508646/badiucao-chinese-dissident-cartoonist-revealedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window