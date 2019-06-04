Tens of thousands hold Tiananmen Square vigil
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tiananmen 30th anniversary: Thousands hold Hong Kong vigil

Tens of thousands of people have gathered in Hong Kong to mark the anniversary of a government crackdown on protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Hong Kong is one of the few places in China where an annual vigil can be safely held by protesters.

  • 04 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Tiananmen: The image that China forgot