Huge march against Hong Kong extradition law
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong extradition law: Huge march in protest

Huge crowds of demonstrators dressed in white are filling the streets of Hong Kong.

They are marching against a proposed extradition law they fear could allow the Chinese authorities to target political opponents in the territory.

  • 09 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Mass Tiananmen Square vigil in Hong Kong