Rescuers battle deadly floods in China
Rescuers in southern China have been working to help thousands of people who have become trapped and stranded by widespread flooding.

At least five people have been killed after record rainfall swept into the region in recent days.

Hundreds of homes and thousands of hectares of crops have been destroyed by the downpours, which are expected to continue over the next few days.

  • 11 Jun 2019