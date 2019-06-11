Ai Weiwei condemns Hong Kong extradition bill
Ai Weiwei: Extradition bill ‘puts every Hong Konger in danger’

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei says a controversial extradition bill would “put every Hong Konger in danger” if it were passed.

The bill, which has sparked widespread protests, would allow suspected criminals to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Mr Ai said it could lead to the collapse of the "one country, two systems" model.

