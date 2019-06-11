Ai Weiwei condemns Hong Kong extradition bill

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ai Weiwei: Extradition bill ‘puts every Hong Konger in danger’
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei says a controversial extradition bill would “put every Hong Konger in danger” if it were passed.
The bill, which has sparked widespread protests, would allow suspected criminals to be sent to mainland China for trial.
Mr Ai said it could lead to the collapse of the "one country, two systems" model.
-
11 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-48599609/ai-weiwei-extradition-bill-puts-every-hong-konger-in-dangerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window