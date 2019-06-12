Protesters blockade streets in mass Hong Kong rally

Media player
Hong Kong extradition: Thousands blockade streets
Protesters, some wearing face masks and helmets, face off against police in riot gear in Hong Kong. They are blockading key streets around government buildings.
Opposition has been steadily growing in the city against a plan to allow extradition to mainland China.
On Sunday, the former British colony saw its biggest protests since it was handed back to China in 1997.
12 Jun 2019
