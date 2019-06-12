Tear gas used in Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protests: Police use tear gas on protesters

Police in Hong Kong fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters as umbrellas and bricks were launched at police by demonstrators who were blocking roads to government buildings.

The government is still pushing for the bill which would allow extradition to mainland China.

