Tear gas used in Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong protests: Police use tear gas on protesters
Police in Hong Kong fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters as umbrellas and bricks were launched at police by demonstrators who were blocking roads to government buildings.
The government is still pushing for the bill which would allow extradition to mainland China.
12 Jun 2019
