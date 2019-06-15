'It’s too little, too late'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong: 'It’s too little, too late'

Residents and lawmakers have reacted to the recent suspension of the extradition law proposal.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Jun 2019