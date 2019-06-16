Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong protests: Thousands march against extradition bill
Thousands of people are marching in Hong Kong against a controversial extradition bill.
The government announced it was suspending the bill but protest leaders demanded the bill be scrapped.
-
16 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-48652920/hong-kong-protests-thousands-march-against-extradition-billRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window