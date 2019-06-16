Protests return to Hong Kong streets

Video

Protesters took part in a demonstration to state their dissatisfaction at Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s recent decision to suspend a controversial law which would allow extradition to mainland China.

Some protesters are calling instead for a withdrawal, not a suspension, of the bill.

Ms Lam has, since the decision, released an apology to the people of Hong Kong.

Mourning is also taking place after the death of a protester, who is said to have fallen from a building after hanging a banner during recent activity.