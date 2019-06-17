'Carrie Lam must step down' - Joshua Wong
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong calls on Carrie Lam to step down

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has been released early from jail. In 2014, he was one of the leaders of the pro-democracy protests.

Now, he wants to join the current demonstrations against the city's plans to allow extradition to China.

  • 17 Jun 2019