Student activist calls for Hong Kong leader to resign
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Student activist calls for Hong Kong leader to resign

Joshua Wong has been released early from jail for his role in pro-democracy protests in 2014.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 17 Jun 2019