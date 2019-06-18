Hong Kong leader makes extradition apology

Media player
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam makes extradition apology
Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam apologises for her handling of the controversial extradition bill, but has not offered to withdraw it.
18 Jun 2019
