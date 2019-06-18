Media player
Panic as earthquake rattles Chinese city
Residents in Chengdu, provincial capital of China's Sichuan province, ran into the streets when a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck 300km (186 miles) away near the city of Yibin.
Buildings in Chengdu shook and an early warning siren was activated.
Nearer to the epicentre, at least 12 people were killed and more than 100 injured. Rescue teams are searching the rubble of collapsed buildings for survivors.
18 Jun 2019
