Thousands in Hong Kong join pro-police rally

Hong Kong protests: Thousands join pro-police rally
Tens of thousands of pro-Beijing protesters have come out in support of police in Hong Kong.
Local media say about 165,000 protesters turned up to the rally in Tamar Park on Sunday, a sign of significant pro-Beijing movement in the territory.
Meanwhile, another mass rally against the now suspended extradition bill is being planned for Monday, to coincide with the 22nd anniversary of the British handover of Hong Kong to China.
30 Jun 2019
