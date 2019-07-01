Champagne toasts and protests on HK handover anniversary
Hong Kong: Champagne and protests on handover anniversary

Hong Kong is marking the 22nd anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule. But as officials toast in celebration, police and protesters are clashing on the city's streets.

  • 01 Jul 2019
