Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong: Champagne and protests on handover anniversary
Hong Kong is marking the 22nd anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule. But as officials toast in celebration, police and protesters are clashing on the city's streets.
-
01 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-48821664/hong-kong-champagne-and-protests-on-handover-anniversaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window