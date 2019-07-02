HK parliament 'never represented its people'

Media player
Hong Kong protests: Parliament 'never represented its people'
On the night of 1 July, hundreds of protesters forcibly broke into Hong Kong's parliamentary Legislative Council building.
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, who did not take part, explains why protesters felt that action was necessary.
Interview by Karishma Vaswani.
02 Jul 2019
