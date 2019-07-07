Chinese ambassador denies separation campaign

Media player
China says Muslim children not separated from parents
China's ambassador to the UK has dismissed evidence presented in a BBC report that Muslim children in Xinjiang region are being systematically separated from their parents.
"There's no separation of children from their parents. Not at all," Liu Xiaoming told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.
He said parents who spoke to the BBC about their missing children were "anti-government people".
07 Jul 2019
