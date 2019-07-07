Hong Kong police and protesters clash

Media player
Hong Kong extradition protests: Police and protesters clash
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong for the first time since the storming of parliament on 1 July.
On Sunday evening riot police charged a group of protesters with batons after warning groups to disperse.
Demonstrators were seen using umbrellas to defend themselves from the charge.
BBC China correspondent Robin Brant reports from Hong Kong.
07 Jul 2019
