Protesters and police clash in Hong Kong
Riot police have fired tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong following a large pro-democracy rally in the city.

Officers charged at demonstrators who threw objects at police lines.

The clashes came after marchers ignored a designated finish line, continuing on to China's central government offices and throwing eggs at the building.

  • 21 Jul 2019
