Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam ‘should step down’

Video

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam must step down in the wake of the political crisis that has engulfed the territory, Civic Party leader Alvin Yeung has told BBC Hardtalk’s Shaun Ley.

Demonstrations began over a controversial bill that would have enabled extraditions to mainland China, but they have since developed into a broader movement seeking democratic reform.

Mr Yeung’s party is demanding universal suffrage for the territory but not full-blown independence from China that some have called for.

Ms Lam has sought to reassure the protesters by saying that “the bill is dead."

