Toddler falls six storeys and survives
China toddler: Three-year-old falls six storeys and survives

A toddler in Chongqing, China has survived a six-storey fall after he was caught by passers-by holding out a large blanket. State broadcaster CCTV reported that he had no injuries.

  • 31 Jul 2019
