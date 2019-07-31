Hong Kong protesters surround police station

Video

Hundreds of pro-democracy activists gathered outside a police station in Hong Kong where more than 40 protesters were due to be charged with rioting.

Police tried to disperse the crowd on Kwai Chung Road on Tuesday but were driven back inside the compound.

Protesters were angry that authorities had brought rioting charges, which could result in prison sentences of up to 10 years.

The charges stem from demonstrations on Sunday that ended in clashes with police.