Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong protesters surround police station
Hundreds of pro-democracy activists gathered outside a police station in Hong Kong where more than 40 protesters were due to be charged with rioting.
Police tried to disperse the crowd on Kwai Chung Road on Tuesday but were driven back inside the compound.
Protesters were angry that authorities had brought rioting charges, which could result in prison sentences of up to 10 years.
The charges stem from demonstrations on Sunday that ended in clashes with police.
-
31 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window