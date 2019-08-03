Opposing protests in Hong Kong

Media player
Hong Kong: Opposing protests flare up
Protesters have lit a fire outside a police station during the ninth weekend of demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong.
Meanwhile, supporters of Hong Kong's police force also gathered on Saturday, for an open air rally in Victoria Park.
