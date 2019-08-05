Angry HK commuters scuffle with strike protesters
Hong Kong protest: Angry commuters scuffle with strike protesters

Hong Kong protesters calling for a city-wide strike have attempted to stall underground trains during the morning rush hour. Scuffles between angry commuters and protesters broke out at at least one MTR station.

