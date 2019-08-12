Buildings swept away in China typhoon

Media player
Typhoon Lekima: Buildings collapse in China flooding devastation
Typhoon Lekima in China has killed dozens of people, with over a million evacuated from Zhejiang province.
The typhoon made landfall in the early hours of Saturday morning, leading to heavy flooding and landslides, and causing buildings to collapse.
Officials say about five million people in Zhejiang province have been affected and around 250,000 residents have been evacuated in Shanghai.
12 Aug 2019
