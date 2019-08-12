Hong Kong police arrest bloodied protester

Media player
Hong Kong protests: ‘Undercover police’ arrest bloodied activist
Hong Kong police have been filmed arresting a pro-democracy protester with the help of a suspected undercover officer.
A video shows what appears to be a plain-clothed police officer wrestling a protester to the ground during the arrest.
In the video, the protester, whose face is bloodied, can be heard shouting “don’t do this, I beg you” as officers pin him down.
The footage was captured in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on Sunday, during the 10th consecutive weekend of protests sparked by an extradition bill.
