'Do you have the autonomy to withdraw the bill?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong: Carrie Lam pressed on her power to withdraw extradition bill

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has been pressed on whether she has enough autonomy from Beijing to withdraw a controversial extradition bill.

Mass demonstrations have gone on for more than two months. They were sparked by the bill that would have allowed suspected criminals to be sent to mainland China for trial.

It has now been suspended - but not withdrawn, as demanded by protesters.

  • 13 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Hong Kong police arrest bloodied protester