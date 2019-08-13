Hong Kong airport cancels flights
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong protest disrupts flights for a second day

Hong Kong International Airport has suspended check-in for departing flights after protesters blocked access to the departure gates.

This is the second day in a row that departing flights have been disrupted at the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world.

The BBC's South East Asia correspondent, Jonathan Head, is at the airport.

Read more: The background you need on the protests

  • 13 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Opposing protests flare up in Hong Kong