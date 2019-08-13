Media player
Hong Kong protest disrupts flights for a second day
Hong Kong International Airport has suspended check-in for departing flights after protesters blocked access to the departure gates.
This is the second day in a row that departing flights have been disrupted at the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world.
The BBC's South East Asia correspondent, Jonathan Head, is at the airport.
Read more: The background you need on the protests
13 Aug 2019
