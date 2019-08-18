Hong Kong protests: 'If we burn you burn with us'

Video

Thousands of people are holding another day of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, after at least 10 weeks of similar demonstrations in the city.

It comes amid increasingly severe warnings from the Beijing authorities, who have likened the protests to "terrorist activity", but this weekend's rallies have so far been peaceful.

The protests were sparked by an extradition bill, which has since been suspended by the Hong Kong government.

Filmed by Danny Vincent and Grace Tsoi