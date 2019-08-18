'If we burn you burn with us'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong protesters share what they're fighting for

Thousands of people are holding another day of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, after at least 10 weeks of similar demonstrations in the city. Hong Kong protesters share what they're fighting for.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Aug 2019