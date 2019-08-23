Hong Kong's human chain of protest

Media player
Video
Hong Kong's human chain protest against extradition bill
Thousands of people held hands to form a human chain of peaceful protest against a suspended extradition bill.
Demonstrators believe the bill could undermine Hong Kong's legal freedoms and might be used to intimidate or silence dissidents.
There have been nearly three months of pro-democracy protests.
Clashes between police and demonstrators have led to claims that some police have used brute force.
23 Aug 2019
