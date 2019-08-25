'Pitched battle' between HK police and protesters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong protests: BBC reporter stands next to 'pitched battle'

Police and protesters are facing off against each other in Hong Kong during the latest round of anti-government demonstrations.

Officers have used water cannons and tear gas against the protesters, who have returned fire with projectiles, including bricks and petrol bombs.

BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell reports from the scene.

  • 25 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Tear gas used at Hong Kong protests