Hong Kong 'Me Too' protest
Hong Kong park lights up in sex abuse protest

Thousands of people have shown up at a Hong Kong park for a #MeToo-style rally, to support pro-democracy protesters who allege they were sexually assaulted by police officers.

Hong Kong police have said the allegations are "totally false" online rumours.

  • 29 Aug 2019