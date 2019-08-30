HK activists vow to continue protests after release

Video

Prominent Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow have told the media they will continue the ongoing pro-democracy protests in face of restrictions.

They had been released on bail after being charged over a protest at police headquarters.

Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, from the Demosisto party, were arrested on Friday, while party chairman Ivan Lam, who is not currently in Hong Kong, was charged in his absence.

Legislator Jeremy Tam of the Civic Party was also arrested but it was not clear if he had been charged.

It came as a major pro-democracy march planned for Saturday was called off.

Jimmy Sham, the convener of organisers Civil Human Rights Front, said the group could not get permission to hold the march, and that its priority was to hold protests that were both legally and physically safe.