Lam's four steps to try and ease HK tensions

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carrie Lam's four steps to try and ease Hong Kong tensions
Hong Kong's chief executive has announced a series of measures in response to months of unrest in the region.
The highly controversial extradition bill which triggered the protests is to be withdrawn.
The proposal, introduced in April, would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China.
Full withdrawal is one of five key demands of protesters, who are also calling for full democratic rights.
-
04 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-49580801/carrie-lam-s-four-steps-to-try-and-ease-hong-kong-tensionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window