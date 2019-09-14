Singing Hong Kong's new protest anthem
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Glory to Hong Kong: Singing a new protest anthem

After weeks of peaceful marches and violence clashes, Hong Kong protesters have begun staging a different type of demonstration - mass singalongs of a new song called Glory to Hong Kong.

Some even think it should be replace the Chinese national anthem.

Interviews and footage by BBC Chinese. Produced by Tessa Wong.

  • 14 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Hong Kong protests: Students rally in their thousands