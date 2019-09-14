Singing Hong Kong's new protest anthem

Media player
Glory to Hong Kong: Singing a new protest anthem
After weeks of peaceful marches and violence clashes, Hong Kong protesters have begun staging a different type of demonstration - mass singalongs of a new song called Glory to Hong Kong.
Some even think it should be replace the Chinese national anthem.
Interviews and footage by BBC Chinese. Produced by Tessa Wong.
14 Sep 2019
