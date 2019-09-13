Anson Chan: No leadership in Hong Kong
After months of anti-government protests Hong Kong is effectively a “rudderless ship,” the former Hong Kong chief secretary, Anson Chan, has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

“The captain has left the bridge,” she said.

