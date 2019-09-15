Blue water cannon fired at HK protesters
Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in Hong Kong.

Jets of blue-coloured water hit protesters who, in turn, hurled stones and firebombs.

They also ripped down a banner proclaiming the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China near government buildings and set it ablaze.

Earlier thousands of people marched calling for democracy despite a police ban.

