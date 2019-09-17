100 days of protests in Hong Kong in 100 seconds
Looking back at 100 days of protests in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has been gripped by huge and at times violent protests since an extradition bill was proposed which would have made it possible for people in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China.

The unrest has seen millions of people pressure the government to withdraw the bill and call for full democracy.

  • 17 Sep 2019
