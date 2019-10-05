Protesters return after Hong Kong rioting

Video

Hundreds of people have joined an anti-government march in Hong Kong a day after fierce rioting in the Chinese territory.

Most of Hong Kong's metro system remained shut after attacks on stations, as well as businesses.

Only the Airport Express remained open as the new demonstration started in the autonomous Chinese territory.

Chief executive Carrie Lam has defended her decision to invoke emergency powers in order to restore order, saying Hong Kong had been through a "very dark night" of "extreme violence".